Here’s Apple’s ‘Purple’ iPhone 12 mini

There isn’t much to say about Apple’s new ‘Purple’ iPhone mini that wasn’t already mentioned in my iPhone 12 review and my brief look specifically at the mini where I called the phone “impossibly cute” — just look at it, it really is.
As far as iPhone colours go, this shade of purple looks pretty stellar. I wouldn’t go so far as to say it’s my favourite iPhone colour ever, but it definitely ranks up there pretty high along with the midnight green iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max.
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are now available to order in Canada.
The iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532 x 1770 pixels, 5G, an A14 Bionic chip and the same squared-off design as the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. In terms of cameras, the iPhone 12 features a 12-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The iPhone 12 mini features the same specs as the iPhone 12 but with a smaller 5.4-inch screen.
The Purple iPhone 12 starts at $1,129 and the iPhone 12 mini starts at $979 for the 64GB variant of both smartphones. Other storage configurations include 128GB and 256GB. The delivery date for both smartphones is currently listed as April 30th.
Check out a few extra images of the Purple iPhone 12 mini below.
Comments