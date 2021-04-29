The OnePlus 6 series is getting Android 11, but not until August

If you have a OnePlus 6 or 6T, you’ll be happy to know that the company didn’t forget about you, and you’re going to be able to get Android 11 on your device someday.
However, it’s not all good news since the open beta of the software isn’t arriving until August at the earliest, meaning that the official rollout will likely be some time after Android 12 releases for Pixel phones and newer OnePlus devices.
This is pretty disappointing since OnePlus used to offer super-fast software updates, but at least it didn’t forget about the 6 series.
If you have a OnePlus 6 or 6T, check out our review of OnePlus’ Android 11 skin.
