PREVIOUS|
Business

Telus Health launches enhanced employer-focused virtual care

The company says the service will help employers support their employees’ physical and mental health

Apr 28, 2021

9:45 AM EDT

0 comments

Telus Health has launched ‘Telus Health Virtual Care,’ which it says is the next evolution of its national employer-focused virtual care service.

Telus Health Virtual Care includes Akira, the company’s bilingual on-demand virtual care service and EQ care, its recently acquired virtual care company.

“In this time of rapid innovation and the accelerated adoption of digital healthcare services across the country, we’re excited about this next phase in evolution of virtual care prioritizing interconnectivity and improving health outcomes,” said François Gratton, the group president at Telus Health, in a statement.

The company says Telus Health Virtual Care will allow employers to support their employees’ physical and mental health and also increase productivity.

Source: Telus Health

Related Articles

News

Oct 21, 2020

7:08 PM EDT

Telus releases new mental health resource app for frontline workers

News

Jun 2, 2020

3:52 PM EDT

Telus Health details efforts to accelerate virtual healthcare

News

Jun 12, 2020

8:04 AM EDT

Telus Health expands its digital remote solution to virtually monitor lung transplant patients

Comments