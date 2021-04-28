Telus Health launches enhanced employer-focused virtual care

Telus Health has launched ‘Telus Health Virtual Care,’ which it says is the next evolution of its national employer-focused virtual care service.
Telus Health Virtual Care includes Akira, the company’s bilingual on-demand virtual care service and EQ care, its recently acquired virtual care company.
“In this time of rapid innovation and the accelerated adoption of digital healthcare services across the country, we’re excited about this next phase in evolution of virtual care prioritizing interconnectivity and improving health outcomes,” said François Gratton, the group president at Telus Health, in a statement.
The company says Telus Health Virtual Care will allow employers to support their employees’ physical and mental health and also increase productivity.
Source: Telus Health
Comments