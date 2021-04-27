Lego celebrating ‘May the 4th’ with exclusive Star Wars R2-D2 figure

May the Fourth is almost here, and Lego and Lucasfilm are celebrating with a highly anticipated Lego Star Wars R2-D2 model.
Here are some of the products that will be available:
- The Lego Star Wars R2-D2 set to be exclusively available at Lego.com and Lego stores on May 1st — $269.99 CAD
- Stormtrooper Helmet — $79.99
- D-O — $99.99
- Kylo Ren’s Shuttle — $159.99Â
- The Sith — $149.99Â
There will be more Lego products available next week on International Star Wars Day on May 4th.
The R2-D2 model also comes with an R2-D2 minifigure and a special Lucasfilm 50th anniversary Lego Brick. The product stands at 31cm high, 20cm wide and 15cm deep.
It’s worth noting that Star Wars is only 44 years old, but Lucasfilm will be celebrating its 50th anniversary later this year.
Comments