GM is able to accelerate car production using virtual testing

General Motors says that the new development process that it used to create the newly announced Cadillac LYRIQ can help the company speed up vehicle development by nine months.
The company mentions that since it was able to design and build the car in a virtual environment it saved $1.5 billion USD (roughly $1.8 billion CAD) per year in engineering costs.
The company also touches on the fact that the LYRIQ is built on the modular Ultium battery platform. This allows it to take what it’s learned from developing other cars with the same battery and apply it to the LYRIQ.
GM says that cabin comfort, aerodynamics, aeroacoustics, driver assistance software and Ultium batter crash testing all benefited greatly from being tested virtually.
Source: GM
