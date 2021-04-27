PREVIOUS|
News

Ford is going to start developing its own batteries

The company is bringing in 150 experts to work on the project

Apr 27, 2021

5:58 PM EDT

0 comments

Ford announced today that it’s planning to build a new battery development centre in Michigan.

The automaker will deploy a team of 150 experts to develop new ways that Ford can build batteries and EVs.

The new facility is called Ford Ion Park, and it’s slated to open up late next year, reports The Verge.Â It’s not going to be used to mass-produce batteries, but rather serve as a place for research and development. Once it develops a battery, Ford will build or convert another factory to manufacture them at scale.

So far, Ford is banking on its Mustang Mach-E as its main EV right now, and we’re expecting to see an electric F-150 pickup truck coming out in the middle of 2022.Â 

Source: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Mar 8, 2021

10:21 AM EST

Ford recalls 90 Mustang Mach-E models in Canada

News

Apr 21, 2021

3:37 PM EDT

Canada invests $56 million to reimagine how EV drivers pay for electricity

News

Feb 7, 2020

4:25 PM EST

Ford EV chief shares information about Mustang Mach-E production

News

Apr 21, 2021

11:41 AM EDT

Cadillac LYRIQ launching in Canada for $69,898 in 2022

Comments