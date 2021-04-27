PREVIOUS|
News

PSA: The PlayStation Network is down [Update]

Sony has confirmed that multiplayer, account management, PlayStation Now and more are experiencing outages

Apr 27, 2021

6:13 PM EDT

0 comments

PlayStation Network logo

Update 27/04/2021 at 7:12pm ET:Â Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation Network (PSN) is now fully up and running.

On its official PSN status page, the company notes that all functionality is working as it should be.

For a little over an hour, users had been unable to play games online, access the account management tool and more.

Original story follows:

The PlayStation Network (PSN) is currently down in various parts of the world.

Earlier today, many PlayStation gamers took to social media to share that they couldn’t access various online features. OnÂ Downdetector, there have also been more than 40,000 reports of issues coming in starting at 5pm ET.

Following that, PlayStation’s official status page has been updated to confirm that “you might have difficulty” accessing Account management, gaming and social, PlayStation Now, PlayStation Video and/or the PlayStation Store.

“We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” Sony notes under each of these services.

It’s unclear exactly how widespread these issues are, but at least a few PlayStation users in Canada have reported experiencing them, on top of those in the U.S.

We’ll update this story once Sony confirms that PSN functionality has been fully restored for everyone.

Related Articles

Resources

Apr 24, 2021

11:07 AM EDT

Games to Stream ‘n Load on Xbox Game Pass and Google Stadia [April 19-25]

News

Apr 22, 2021

6:50 PM EDT

PlayStation Now rolling out 1080p streaming support this week in Canada

News

Apr 10, 2019

8:37 AM EDT

PlayStation 4 owners, you can finally change your online ID

News

Apr 22, 2021

12:33 PM EDT

Sony confirms testing of PlayStation Plus Video Pass in Poland, offers free movies and shows

Comments