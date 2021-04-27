Update 27/04/2021 at 7:12pm ET:Â Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation Network (PSN) is now fully up and running.
On its official PSN status page, the company notes that all functionality is working as it should be.
For a little over an hour, users had been unable to play games online, access the account management tool and more.
Original story follows:
The PlayStation Network (PSN) is currently down in various parts of the world.
Earlier today, many PlayStation gamers took to social media to share that they couldn’t access various online features. OnÂ Downdetector, there have also been more than 40,000 reports of issues coming in starting at 5pm ET.
Following that, PlayStation’s official status page has been updated to confirm that “you might have difficulty” accessing Account management, gaming and social, PlayStation Now, PlayStation Video and/or the PlayStation Store.
“We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” Sony notes under each of these services.
It’s unclear exactly how widespread these issues are, but at least a few PlayStation users in Canada have reported experiencing them, on top of those in the U.S.
@AskPlayStation is PSN down in western Canada? Can't seem to get online regardless of restarts, reseating cables, hardwired internet connection, etc. Using PS5 disc version console. All other devices using internet with no issues both wired and wireless. pic.twitter.com/OaMoZ1hKkB
— Dave Krymusa (@DavieKJr) April 27, 2021
Iâ€™m Canada too . Maybe the update screwed everything up !
— Justin LW (@JustinLW1971) April 27, 2021
We’ll update this story once Sony confirms that PSN functionality has been fully restored for everyone.
