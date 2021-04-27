Google Messages gets One UI design update on Samsung S21 series

Google Messages is getting a new home screen design on Samsung’s Galaxy S21 devices worldwide. The feature was first spotted byÂ XDAÂ Developer‘s Tushar Mehta, who uses an Exynos Galaxy S21 Ultra.
On his device, the Google Messages app has been divided into two sections: an “information” area at the top that says the app’s name and how many unread texts he has, and an interactive area below with a search bar and the user’s text conversations.
This division imitates Samsung’s One UI design philosophy.
Tushar says that he’s seeing this update with version 7.9.051 (Pine_RC00.phone_samsung_dynamic) of the Google Messages app. However, XDA says that other users worldwide are seeing the user interface on different versions of the application. This likely means that this is a server-side update. It also doesn’t seem exclusive to the Exynos variant of the device, as a user in Canada says that they also spotted the update.Â
It’s currently unclear if only Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series will get the update, but it’ll likely come to the company’s other recent flagships. It will probably be available at launch for Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy S21 FE and foldable smartphones that are expected to come out later this year.
Source: XDA Developers, Reddit
