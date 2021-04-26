PREVIOUS|
Digital Foundry’s Xbox FPS Boost analysis claims games run ‘pretty awesome’ at 120fps

They mainly focused on a number of Battlefield games

Last week, Microsoft enabled FPS Boost on 12 EA games. to maximize the Xbox Series X and Series S’ hardware power while running older titles. Now, the folks over at Digital Foundry spent the weekend testing the boosted games and the results seem to be impressive.

They focused mainly on a number of Battlefield games, starting with Battlefield 4. While FPS Boost reduces the resolution, the frame rate (especially in the campaign) ensures a smooth experience. Digital Foundry reported that although there are some noticeable drops in a few of the multiplayer maps, the game is said to run smoothly on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

FPS Boost works better with Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V thanks to improved game engines. Both games work “perfectly” on Xbox Series X and S at 120fps, reports Digital Foundry. The resolution is said to drop to around 972p, which is similar to the original Xbox One version, but the frame rate boost appears to be worth it.

On the other hand, the outcomes of both Titanfall games are quite different. Only the sequel has FPS Boost enabled on both consoles, but it perfectly captures the 120fps mode with only a few drops on Xbox Series S. According to Digital Foundry’s analysis, the game does drop down to 810p when FPS Boost is enabled but the results are “pretty awesome” either way as multiplayer matches can show multiple titans without dropping frames.

Watch the full analysis below:

Comments