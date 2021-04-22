12 EA games get 120fps boost on Xbox Series X and S

In February, Microsoft announced that its backward compatibility team had developed an ‘FPS (frames per second) Boost‘ tool that uses a range of technology to improve the framerate of older Xbox One titles running on the Xbox Series X and Series S.
Far Cry 4, New Super Luckyâ€™s Tale, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4, and Watch Dogs 2 were included in the list of the first games to feature FPS Boost, though not all of the titles could hit 120fps.
Now, Microsoft has enabled FPS Boost on 12 additional EA games. The feature is designed to maximize the Xbox Series X’s and Series Sâ€™ hardware power while running older titles.
From Titans and Zombies to Soldiers and Plants, every frame counts.
Here are all the new games that can now run at 120fps:
- Battlefield 1 — 120Hz on Xbox Series X
- Battlefield 4 — 120Hz on Xbox Series X and S
- Battlefield V — 120Hz on Xbox Series X
- Mirrorâ€™s Edge Catalyst — 120Hz on Xbox Series X
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare — 120Hz on Xbox Series X and S
Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 — 120Hz on Xbox Series X and S
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville — 120Hz on Xbox Series X and S
- Star Wars Battlefront — 120Hz on Xbox Series X and S
- Star Wars Battlefront II — 120Hz on Xbox Series X
- Titanfall — 120Hz on Xbox Series X
- Titanfall 2 — 120Hz on Xbox Series X and S
- Unravel 2 — 120Hz on Xbox Series X and S
It’s worth noting that the FPS Boost feature is not automatically enabled and needs to be turned on under the compatibility options under the ‘manage game and add-ons’ setting. You also need to be running the latest Xbox OS update and, of course, have a 120Hz compatible television in order to take advantage of the feature.
For a complete list of games that feature FPS Boost, click here.
Source: Microsoft
