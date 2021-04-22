Intel partners with Montreal-based AI institute MILA

Intel is partnering with Montreal-based AI institute MILA to use artificial intelligence to advance medical research.
“Together, we have an enormous opportunity to leverage advances in our respective technologies to solve some of the world’s critical and challenging business and societal issues using AI,” said Denis Gaudreault, the country manager of Intel Canada, in a statement.
The first project the two organizations will collaborate on focuses on new AI methods for speeding up research in the space of drugs and using high-performance computing to get closer to developing cures.
“Working with a global leader like Intel is a great opportunity to democratize AI and to accelerate the development of an open-source solution recently initiated at MILA by combining engineering expertise, practical hands-on experience and cutting-edge research in AI,” said MILA executive vice-president Stéphane Létourneau.
Intel says it will work with MILA to work towards improving algorithms as well as advancing deep learning capabilities.
Source: Intel
