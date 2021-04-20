The Vive Air, a rumoured fitness-focused virtual reality (VR) headset from HTC, has leaked.
World Design Guide first published the details about the product as a part of its annual awards. The headset is expected to be officially revealed at HTC’s upcoming ViveCon 2021 from May 11th to 12th.
According to the information on World Design Guide’s website, the Vive Air is “specially designed for virtual fitness” and “optimized for high intensity with long use.” Inspired by sports shoes, the new VR headset is made of knitted material to provide “unprecedented comfort and fit” and better ventilation than other headsets.
Additionally, the lightweight design allows users to concentrate on the virtual content instead of spending time adjusting the headset repeatedly to make it sit in a comfortable position. The Vive Air also includes a quick-release design that allows the removal of the cloth for washing, according to the listing.
World Design Guide’s website says HTC will release the headset sometime in 2021. While no price range has been revealed, we can speculate the headset to cost about $900 – $1,000 considering the current cost of the HTC Vive Cosmos.
Image credit: World Design Guide
Source: World Design Guide
