Rogers working to restore services amid nationwide outages

Rogers says itâ€™s working to restore services as customers are reporting nationwide disruptions Monday morning.
The carrier says some wireless customers are experiencing service disruptions with data and voice services. Customers have taken to social media to report issues with phone calls and texts.
Some wireless customers are experiencing an intermittent service interruption for wireless voice and data services. Our team is working quickly to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and will continue to provide regular updates.
— RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) April 19, 2021
“We apologize for the inconvenience and will continue to provide regular updates,” Rogers notes.
Reports on Downdetector indicate issues began overnight. The website outlines that nearly 13,000 reports have been submitted as of 10am ET/1pm PT.
Customers of Rogers’ flanker brands, Fido and Chatr, are also affected.
Itâ€™s unknown what has caused the issues or how long it will take for services to be restored.
Comments