Deals

Fido offering some existing subscribers $55/25GB plans

While this is a lot of data, it's only being offered to some users

Apr 20, 2021

10:49 AM EDT

If you feel a little betrayed after yesterday’s lengthy Rogers/Fido/Chatr outage, you might be happy to know that some users are reporting a $55/25GB plan is being offered in their Fido app.

Another user on RedFlagDeals shared a screenshot showing off a $50/20GB and $45/15GB plans in their app as well. Both people claim that it’s a simple upgrade and you don’t need to buy a new phone to gain access to these plans.

That being said, it appears that both of these users were on plans that were slightly cheaper than $50 and $55 dollars. Another Fido subscriber who pays $65 for 15GB was unable to access the lower-cost plans even after speaking to a Fido customer service representative.

In-app plan offers are often based on a subscriber’s current plan, but if you’re with Fido and need extra data, you should open up your account and see if you have any offers. You can view offers by logging into Fido’s website or mobile app.

If you want to read more about the deal and how others are accessing it, you can check out the full RedFlagDeals post.Â 

Image credit: RedFlagDeals (Agent M)

Source: RedFlagDeals (Agent M)

