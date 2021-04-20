Alberta home to Amazon’s new renewable energy project

Amazon has announced the location of its first renewable energy investment in Canada: Alberta. The 80-megawatt solar plant is being developed in the county of Newell, east of Calgary.
The deal is Canada’s largest recorded virtual solar power purchase agreement. According to a press release, this deal strengthens Amazon’s position as a corporate buyer of renewable energy in Canada and shows the Canadian market’s growth and viability.
Once the project is completed, it will generate over 195,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable energy, which is enough to fuel over 18,000 Canadian homes for a year.
Amazon will also invest in nine new renewable energy projects in the United States, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, making it the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy globally. With over 200 projects worldwide, Amazon has the capability to power millions of homes per year.
The world’s largest e-commerce company said it’s on a path towards 100 percent renewable energy by 2025 and aims to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early.
