Japanese automotive manufacturer, Toyota, is working on its first electric vehicle (EV) SUV called ‘bZ4X’ with plans to produce it in Japan and China then sell it worldwide by the summer of 2022.
We’ve heard about Toyota’s intent to bring mass-market electric cars to North America before. Today, at the Shanghai Auto Show, Toyota previewed the ‘bZ4X,’ based on the company’s new e-TNGA platform. The new EV is compact and resembles the company’s Rav-4. The bZ4X will feature a distinctive yoke like Tesla’s revamped Model S, instead of a regular steering wheel, along with the ability to recharge the car’s battery using solar power.
The codename ‘bZ’ stands for ‘beyond zero,’ indicating Toyota’s plan to make cars that exceed just zero emissions. Masahiko Maeda, Toyota’s Chief Technology Officer, said in a recent briefing that by 2025 Toyota plans to introduce 15 new EVs out of which seven will be under the ‘bZ’ lineup.
Major automobile makers worldwide are shifting to a more sustainable and eco-friendly way of transportation by introducing electric vehicles. Until now, Toyota had taken a more hesitant approach to electric vehicles, but that’s starting to change with ‘bZ4X’s’ debut.
Toyota’s main rival, Volkswagen, announced last month a $29 billion USD (roughly $36 billion CAD) investment into the development of battery technology for EVs.
“Toyota isn’t behind Volkswagen and others when it comes to EV development. It just hasn’t been as vocal as others,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tatsuo Yoshida. “The ambitious announcement for new models was a surprise, but it was just Toyota finally revealing what it’s been working on for some time.”
The company aims to have around 70 electric vehicles, including hybrids, on the road by 2025.
