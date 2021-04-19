Leaked code suggests Stadia coming to Chromecast with Google TV soon

Google might finally be getting around to making its Stadia game streaming service available on its recently released Chromecast with Google TV.
The new Chromecast came out last year and quickly became one of the better ways to turn a standard television into a smart TV. That being said, the Chromecast with Google TV has been missing support for Stadia since its launch. Now, a new string of code discovered by 9to5GoogleÂ suggests the release of Stadia compatibility could be imminent.
The code was found in the Stadia app on Android and references how the Stadia controller won’t open Google Assistant when users are playing on a Google TV.
This is a pretty necessary upgrade, and it’s still bizarre Google decided to launch a product without support for its video game streaming service.
For example, I have a Chromecast and a new Chromecast with Google TV, and while I do like Stadia and the ability to play on my TV, I’d rather have the remote so it’s easier to use the TV to watch content since I do that more than gaming.
With all that said, this update is exciting, and perhaps it will finally make me use Stadia a little more.
Source: 9to5Google
Comments