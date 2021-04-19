Xbox boss says PC games will eventually come to Xbox Game Pass streaming

Xbox is planning to bring PC games to its Xbox Game Pass’ ‘Cloud Gaming’ feature (formerly known as ‘xCloud’).
On Twitter, Xbox boss Phil Spencer responded affirmatively to a fan asking whether PC games would come to Cloud Gaming in the future.
Yes, Azure helps. One of the reasons we push for cross save, don't want players to have to decide which version of a Cloud game they play unless they want to. Progress needs to just move with your account, same with community. But PC games will come, focused on console games now.
— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 19, 2021
The fan was asking in response to Spencer’s original tweet about the recent news that Xbox Cloud Gaming is getting an invite-only preview on iOS and PC this week. Cloud Gaming feature has been available for everyone in beta on Android since last year.
Xbox’s streaming feature currently only allows for the Xbox versions of games to stream to different platforms, but Spencer’s recent tweet indicates that this will eventually expand to the PC versions of titles.
In general, Spencer has been quite open about his desire to bring Game Pass streaming to as many platforms as possible. Last year, he even proposed a Roku-like streaming stick that could plug into TVs to enable Xbox game streaming, similar to what Google offers with Stadia with supported Chromecast models.
