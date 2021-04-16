Xbox Series X now in stock at Newegg

If you’ve been trying to buy Microsoft’s Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, the sought-after console is now available online at Newegg.
The 4K-capableÂ Xbox Series X costs $599. If you’re looking for the smaller, less powerful 2K Series S, it costs $379.
While Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S don’t sell out as fast as Sony’s PlayStation 5, they still usually disappear in a matter of minutes. This means that if you’re interested in buying one, you need to move quickly.
For more on both consoles, check out our reviews of Xbox Series X and Series S.
This story will be updated when the Series X is out of stock.
Source: Lbabinz
