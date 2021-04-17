PREVIOUS
Deals

Get 66% off JBLâ€™s Endurance wireless headphones for today only

Apr 17, 2021

7:43 AM EDT

0 comments

Buy at Best Buy for $59.99 (save $120)

After a year of lockdowns (with no end in sight for some provinces), the mom in your life deserves something special this Motherâ€™s Day.

So leading up to the big day, weâ€™ve partnered with Best Buy Canada to offer deep daily discounts on gifts sheâ€™ll love.

Todayâ€™s deal is a pair of JBL Endurance PEAK In-Ear sound-isolating wireless headphones, which are just $59.99 for one day onlyâ€”thatâ€™s $120 off the regular price!

Whether used for walking the dog or training for a triathlon, these truly wireless in-ear headphones offer an industry-leading secure fit that makes them perfect for exercise, along with a rugged case that holds an additional 24 hours of charge. Theyâ€™re also IPX7-rated, so perspiration and splashes of water are no sweat.

At that price, this is one of the best deals youâ€™ll find on wireless earbuds anywhere. Check them out on Best Buyâ€™s site, or view the retailerâ€™s whole list of Motherâ€™s Day tech deals.

Related Articles

News

Mar 5, 2021

3:27 PM EST

Best Buyâ€™s latest sale includes 55 percent off wireless earbuds and other tech deals

Deals

Feb 26, 2021

1:39 PM EST

Best Buy Canada cuts prices on Samsung, Dyson, Canon, and Philips products

News

Jan 24, 2019

11:28 AM EST

Sonos to release its own high-end headphones: report

News

Jan 27, 2021

9:02 PM EST

Apple continued to dominate the wireless headphones market in 2020: report

Comments