Report: Samsung is developing a triple-folding tablet

The tablet will supposedly support a Bluetooth-enabled hybrid S Pen

Apr 15, 2021

2:22 PM EDT

Samsung is undoubtedly best in class when it comes to foldable phones; cue the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. But Samsung’s next tablet could be cementing its status as the industry leader.

According to a report by Gizmochina, Samsung’s next tablet could be a tri-fold and may launch in the first quarter of 2022. Tipster Yogesh says this could manifest in the form of a ‘Galaxy Z Fold Tab.’

Previous leaks about Samsung’s triple-folding-screen tablet suggested that the device might release in 2021, but as per this new report, that’s not the case. The device might be teased during Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3’s launch event in August, though nothing is certain yet. According to the report, “This is still being debated by Samsung’s marketing team.”

Triple-folding-phone-leak

The report also suggests that the new tablet’s glass will be thinner than the current-gen’s already ultra-thin glass. It will also feature support for a Bluetooth-enabled hybrid S Pen that is expected to make its debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Gizmochina says, “Essentially, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be a testbed for Samsung’s first folding tablet,”

As per the leak, all the aforementioned information about the soon-to-come tablet stands true for now but the final product may vary as Samsung’s team finalizes the design. No price range has been leaked yet.

Image credit: Weibo

Source: Gizmochina

