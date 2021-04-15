Report: Samsung is developing a triple-folding tablet

Samsung is undoubtedly best in class when it comes to foldable phones; cue the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. But Samsung’s next tablet could be cementing its status as the industry leader.
According to a report by Gizmochina, Samsung’s next tablet could be a tri-fold and may launch in the first quarter of 2022. Tipster Yogesh says this could manifest in the form of a ‘Galaxy Z Fold Tab.’
Samsung's first Tri-Fold, the Galaxy Z Tab is scheduled for Q1 22' release and you can read about more surrounding about that product here.#GalaxyZTabhttps://t.co/463aimzJaz
— Yogesh (@heyitsyogesh) April 15, 2021
Previous leaks about Samsung’s triple-folding-screen tablet suggested that the device might release in 2021, but as per this new report, that’s not the case. The device might be teased during Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3’s launch event in August, though nothing is certain yet. According to the report, “This is still being debated by Samsung’s marketing team.”
The report also suggests that the new tablet’s glass will be thinner than the current-gen’s already ultra-thin glass. It will also feature support for a Bluetooth-enabled hybrid S Pen that is expected to make its debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Gizmochina says, “Essentially, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be a testbed for Samsung’s first folding tablet,”
As per the leak, all the aforementioned information about the soon-to-come tablet stands true for now but the final product may vary as Samsung’s team finalizes the design. No price range has been leaked yet.
Image credit: Weibo
Source: Gizmochina
