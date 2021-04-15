7-Eleven’s latest app deal discounts its ‘The Classic’ Chicken Sandwich to $0.07

We encounter in-app deals all the time, but it takes something really special for MobileSyrup to write about one.
7-Eleven recently jumped into the chicken sandwich war for reasons that remain unclear and if I had to guess, this new menu item isn’t selling well. To drum up hype, the convenience store chain is offering its ‘The Classic’ Chicken Sandwich for $0.07 with an in-app coupon.
Trust us, our NEW crave-worthy "The Classic" chicken sandwich, made fresh in-store daily, is worth crossing the road for. Click the link below to find a Crispy Classic Chicken 7-Eleven store near you.🍗🔥https://t.co/OSV6DUPQI6 pic.twitter.com/BHNd8I0Opp
— @7ElevenCanada (@7ElevenCanada) March 15, 2021
The first thing you need to do is make an account. Luckily you can use ‘Sign in with Apple,’ but as soon as you do, you’re hit with another splash screen where you’ll be asked to add your phone number and email. This means I’ll likely soon be the proud recipient of countless 7-Eleven promo emails.
Once you’ve created your 7-Elevent account, you can find the chicken sandwich offer under the ‘Deals’ tab at the bottom and under the ‘Exclusive Deals’ category.
I’m not one to let a deal like this slip by. I live down the street from a 7-Eleven, so I’ll be purchasing a $0.07 Chicken Sandwich to know first hand if the deal is worth it.
Keep an eye on this story and our MobileSyrup Instagram account for an in-depth look at 7-Eleven’s ‘The Classic’ Chicken Sandwich.
Comments