Borat 2 to get its own ‘Snyder Cut’ with bonus footage on Amazon Prime Video

More Borat is coming your way soon

Apr 15, 2021

9:02 PM EDT

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

A multi-part special containing never-before-seen footage from last year’s acclaimed Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is coming toÂ Amazon Prime Video later this year.

In a tweet, the official Borat account joked that after seeing Zack Snyder’s four-hour cut of Justice League, the nation of Kazakhstan was inspired to offer fans more of Subsequent Moviefilm.

Staying consistent with the comically long naming conventions of the two BoratÂ films, the special is officially titled Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing MachineÂ and will contain brand-new scenes and extended versions of others fromÂ Subsequent Moviefilm.

Some of the bonus footage includes Borat’s daughter Tutar visiting a salon, as well as extended scenes with Borat and Tutar with the lovable adult babysitter Jeanise Jones and a rare glimpse at star Sacha Baron Cohen breaking character when he’s threatened at a far-right gun rally.

A specific release date for Borat Supplemental ReportingsÂ has not yet been confirmed.

Borat: Subsequent MoviefilmÂ is up for two Academy Awards: Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for breakout star Maria Bakalova for her role as Tutar. The filmÂ is now streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Image credit: Amazon

