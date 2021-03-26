Despite 4-hour runtime, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the most-streamed Crave title ever

Bell has announced that last week’s release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on Crave is the most-streamed title in the platform’s history. This HBO Max original film had more than 1.1 million viewers on Crave, including Super Ã‰cran.
According to Bell, this is more than the previous 2019 record held by Game of Thrones. It’s worth noting that at the time, Bell reported thatÂ Game of Thrones’ final episode had a viewership of 2.75 million.
However, this number was measured with a linear metric across the Crave app, Crave through Bell cable subscription services and other ways to access Crave. In comparison, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the most-streamed title solely through Crave across desktop and its various apps.
Additionally, Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice is Gray, a black and white version of the film, is also now available on Crave.
Snyder’s cut of the film is four hours long, double the length of the original Joss Whedon-directed theatrical version. That added runtime features more scenes for characters like Cyborg and Flash, as well as ‘Knightmare’ epilogue that was recently shot by Snyder.
Source: Bell
