New Sportsnet NHL Trivia for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Amazon Canada and Sportsnet have launched a new ‘Sportsnet NHL Trivia skill‘ for Hockey fans in Canada. Fans can enjoy the Trivia by simply saying, “Alexa, open Sportsnet NHL Trivia” to their Alexa-compatible device.
The trivia is hosted by Jeff Marek, who asks ten weekly questions in the trivia game to test your hockey knowledge. The trivia features questions created by the Sportsnet Stats team and includes two game modes: ‘Rookie’ for simple questions and ‘All-Star’ for more challenging questions.
Virtual badges are awarded when you reach certain milestones, and to keep the game fresh new trivia questions are added every Wednesday at 10am ET/1pm PT.
The trivia is free to enable and currently only available in Canada. It works on any voice-enabled device with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
You can find more information on Sportsnet’s new voice-activated trivia game here.
Image credit: Sportsnet
Source: Sportsnet
Comments