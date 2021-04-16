Sony explains how it made its PS5 packaging eco-friendly

Sony has explained the work it’s put into making the PlayStation 5 packaging eco-friendly.
In a Sony Interactive Entertainment blog post, the company states that the console and its accessories are all packed using 93 to 99 percent plastic-free materials, depending on the product.
To achieve this, Sony says it did away with polystyrene and plastic trays, replacing plastic cable ties with paper cable ties, getting rid of plastic protection bags and folding cardboard tabs rather than gluing them, among other practices.
The company notes that this is an improvement over its PS4 console and peripheral packaging, which used “used around 70 percent recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic for display windows and hanging hooks within our North and South American and European markets where these recycled materials are readily available for local bundling.”
The PS5 eco-friendly packaging initiative is part of Sony’s larger Road to Zero target of eradicating its environmental footprint by 2050.
“We will continue to review innovations and technical possibilities to address plastic use in our packaging and products, as well as consider alternatives to plastic under our new global resource-efficient packaging design guidelines (covering resource use, recyclability, plastics use, chemicals in inks and adhesives, and use of recycled materials) developed and implemented with active involvement of our design engineers, marketing, and operations teams,” concluded the company.
Hopefully, Sony can also manage to actually produce more PS5s to put in these eco-friendly boxes.
Source: Sony
