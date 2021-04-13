Samsung announces upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on April 28

Samsung has sent out invites for another Unpacked event on April 28th.
The 10am ET/1pm PT invite teases that “the most powerful Galaxy is coming,” but doesn’t reveal anything else. The keynote will stream live on the Samsung’s website and on YouTube.
Samsung has already revealed various mid-range smartphones, including the a52 and a32, and theÂ Galaxy Buds Pro this year, so it’s difficult to say what the South Korean company plans to unveil at this event.
Samsung could show off the rumoured Galaxy S21 FE, but reports indicate the handset will launch in the summer — plus, the company probably wouldn’t refer to it as “the most powerful Galaxy.”
By this time last year, Samsung already revealed the foldable Z Flip 5G, so we could see a successor to that device. Rumours surrounding the Z Fold 3 indicate Samsung plans to reveal the device in July. We also haven’t seen any Samsung Galaxy smartwatches yet this year either, but no rumours have surfaced about any new wearables from the company.
It’s most likely that Samsung is preparing to reveal its first Galaxy Book laptops powered by its own Exynos chip or possibly 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake chips that aim to compete withÂ Apple’s M1 Macs.Â
Comments