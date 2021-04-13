Netflix has dedicated an upcoming special to the late Chadwick Boseman

Netflix has dedicated an upcoming special calledÂ Portrait of an Artist to the late Chadwick Boseman. Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee and Danai Gurira, and more, have collaborated on the making of this upcoming special.
“You know you have to step up when you’re in his presence,” says Davis, who starred alongside Boseman in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, in the trailer below.
The Black Panther actor died on August 28th due to complications from colon cancer after fighting the disease for four years. During that time, Boseman completed films like Black Panther,Â Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods without revealing his condition.
“I’m Chadwick Boseman. I’m an artist,” Chadwick says of himself in the trailer. “People call me an actor. I wouldn’t necessarily call myself an actor. I would call myself an artist.”
Boseman is nominated for Best Actor in a leading role at the 2021 Oscars for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an ArtistÂ launches on April 17th.
