Samsung’s 65-inch ‘The Frame’ TV is $400 off at Best Buy

Samsung initially launched â€˜The Frameâ€™ TV back in 2017 but redesigned and relaunched the television in 2020. Itâ€™s a QLED display styled to look like a TV when it’s on and an art piece when it’s off.
Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,999 until April 15th, instead of the regular $2,399 price tag, slashing $400 off the cost. To get detailed product information and to check other available sizes, click here.
The TV uses a rectangular bezel and sits completely flat against the wall, just like an actual painting or picture frame. Bezels are black by default, though other colours are available for purchase separately. To make it more convincing, the TV also features Samsungâ€™s One Connect single-cable connection — because no one wants to see a bunch of wires hanging around a piece of art.
The Frame uses Quantum Dot technology to deliver enhanced visuals in stunning 4K Ultra HD with 3840 x 2160 pixel native resolution along with pre-loaded Apple TV, Google Play, Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming platforms (subscription costs are not included with the TV).
The TV features four HDMI inputs, Wi-Fi support and Bluetooth 4.2 to seamlessly stream music wirelessly. It can also be easily integrated with smart home tech thanks to built-in Bixby and Amazon Alexa voice assistant support.
You also get a built-in Art Store that gives you access to buy or subscribe to art from established and emerging artists. You get 20 free artworks and a free three-month subscription to the store. Art can be purchased Ã la carte for $27.99 each, or you can get a monthly subscription to the store for $7.99.
