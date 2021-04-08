PREVIOUS|
News

Upcoming Outriders patch to fix cross-play and server connection issues

To People Can Fly's credit, the studio has been very open about the game's launch issues

Apr 8, 2021

12:46 PM EDT

0 comments

Outriders

If you’ve tried to play Outriders, People Can Fly’s recently released looter-shooter, at some point over the last few days, you likely encountered rampant server disconnecting issues, strange graphical glitches and broken cross-play.

Despite these problems, the game offers a compelling looter-shooter experience thanks to its impressive weapon and power customization, solid three-player co-op and focus on abilities. The developer has also been surprisingly candid about Outriders’ issues over the last few days, with the studio’s latest update revealing that a new patch is scheduled for “next week.”Â 

People Can Fly emphasizes that the game’s cross-play issues are the focus of the patch. Currently, console players can’t join PC players and vice versa. The developer also says that players should notice connectivity improvements and fewer crashes.

On top of the fixes, a “Community Appreciation Package’ is also on the way, though it’s unclear what will be included in it. The sorry-our-game-was-sort-of-broken-at-launch freebie will likely consist of a Legendary weapon or armour. For the full patch notes, follow this link.

I’ve played quite a bit of Outriders over the last few days and have enjoyed what I’ve experienced so far despite the game’s shortcomings. I’ll have more on Outriders in the coming weeks.

Outriders is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Stadia. The game is also part of Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service.

Source: @OutridersÂ 

Related Articles

News

Apr 2, 2021

1:35 PM EDT

Microsoft says it’s actually releasing an Xbox Series X mini fridge

News

Mar 17, 2021

12:55 PM EDT

PlayStation’s ‘Mega March’ sale offers up to 60 percent off PS4, PS5 games

News

Mar 15, 2021

11:19 AM EDT

Square Enix’s Outriders coming to Xbox Game Pass in April

Reviews

Mar 29, 2021

10:54 AM EDT

Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset is a great pair of entry-level gaming headphones

Comments