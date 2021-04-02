PREVIOUS
News

Outriders server issues hinder game’s launch [Update: servers back online]

It's likely People Can Fly and Square Enix weren't expecting the looter-shooter to be this popular

Apr 2, 2021

6:26 PM EDT

0 comments

Outriders

Update 02/04/2021 6:51pm ET: It looks like Outrider’ servers are back online around the world.

The original story reads as follows:

Since the launch of a lengthy demo last month, excitement surrounding Outriders, People Can Fly’s and Square Enix’s looter-shooter, has been growing.

While the game is already Square Enix’s most popular Steam launch ever after hitting 111,953 players on its release day, Outriders has been hampered by server issues for most of today.

The Outriders Twitter account recently tweeted that the game’s servers are currently down to bring the title “back into a healthy and stable state.”

Over the course of today Outrider’s official Twitter account has been surprisingly transparent about the game’s launch hiccups and has even made a few amusing jokes about the ongoing issues.

People Can Fly also posted an apology to its official Twitter account from the studio head Sebastian Wojciechowski that can be found below.

As of 6:10pm ET, the game’s official Twitter account says that servers are being turned back on in regions outside of the U.S., so there’s a possibility Outriders login issues could be fixed soon.

I played Outriders for a few hours yesterday and ran into several disconnects and experienced party-related issues. It’s likely that Square Enix wasn’t prepared for the influx of gamers playing the title through Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Service, or for how popular Outriders has become in such a short period of time.

While the game doesn’t break new ground in the looter-shooter genre, it offers a unique mix of gunplay, fun superpowers and loot collecting. I’ll have more on Outriders in the coming days.

Outriders is compatible with cross-play and is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia and PC.

This story will be updated when the game’s servers are back online

Image credit: Square Enix

Source: @Outriders 

Related Articles

News

Apr 2, 2021

2:01 PM EDT

Sealed Super Mario Bros. now most expensive video game ever after selling for $660,000

News

Apr 2, 2021

11:30 AM EDT

MLB The Show 21 coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one

News

Mar 31, 2021

1:39 PM EDT

Microsoft brings 16 original Xbox, Xbox 360 games to Game Pass on Android

News

Mar 31, 2021

2:05 PM EDT

PlayStation’s ‘Spring Sale’ offers games and bundles at a discounted price

Comments