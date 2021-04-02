Outriders server issues hinder game’s launch [Update: servers back online]

Update 02/04/2021 6:51pm ET: It looks like Outrider’ servers are back online around the world.
US Outriders – Get back in there and fuck shit up. 🌩️
Apart from our servers please. We need those. 🔧👷
Our teams will continue to monitor the overall situation.
Sorry we kept you waiting. Godspeed Outriders. https://t.co/vrIpAJ7DPp
— Outriders (@Outriders) April 2, 2021
The original story reads as follows:
Since the launch of a lengthy demo last month, excitement surrounding Outriders, People Can Fly’s and Square Enix’s looter-shooter, has been growing.
While the game is already Square Enix’s most popular Steam launch ever after hitting 111,953 players on its release day, Outriders has been hampered by server issues for most of today.
The Outriders Twitter account recently tweeted that the game’s servers are currently down to bring the title “back into a healthy and stable state.”
Over the course of today Outrider’s official Twitter account has been surprisingly transparent about the game’s launch hiccups and has even made a few amusing jokes about the ongoing issues.
We are about to do the mother of all turn-it-off-and-on-agains.
This will take all servers offline for a short duration. The complete downage will allow us to rebuild and recover server infrastructure in order to bring it back into a healthy and stable state. https://t.co/EgPgcKu1Io
— Outriders (@Outriders) April 2, 2021
People Can Fly also posted an apology to its official Twitter account from the studio head Sebastian Wojciechowski that can be found below.
To All Players: pic.twitter.com/xBpcc6g9T1
— People Can Fly (@PCFPeopleCanFly) April 2, 2021
As of 6:10pm ET, the game’s official Twitter account says that servers are being turned back on in regions outside of the U.S., so there’s a possibility Outriders login issues could be fixed soon.
📣 We are now re-opening servers in two phases! 📣
We are BACK ONLINE GLOBALLY EXCEPT IN THE US.
As soon as we have confirmed stable server loads for the rest of the world, we will bring the US online.
This has been done to ensure login servers are not overwhelmed. https://t.co/djLzOSLiid
— Outriders (@Outriders) April 2, 2021
I played Outriders for a few hours yesterday and ran into several disconnects and experienced party-related issues. It’s likely that Square Enix wasn’t prepared for the influx of gamers playing the title through Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Service, or for how popular Outriders has become in such a short period of time.
While the game doesn’t break new ground in the looter-shooter genre, it offers a unique mix of gunplay, fun superpowers and loot collecting. I’ll have more on Outriders in the coming days.
Outriders is compatible with cross-play and is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia and PC.
This story will be updated when the game’s servers are back online
Image credit: Square Enix
Source: @Outriders
Comments