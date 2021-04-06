Ikea and Sonos teasing new speaker collaboration

Details are scarce, but Sonos and Ikea have another speaker up their leave, according to the audio company’s Instagram story.
The Sonos X Ikea SymfoniskÂ speakers are some of my favourite home tech products ever. The way the companies combine a speaker with a home item like a lamp or a small shelf, is really fun. It’s hard to put into words, but the efficiency of combining two products into one is something I really enjoy.
So far, all we know is that the companies are starting to drum up hype for the new speaker, so ideally, it will be released sooner rather than later. We can also expect it to function much like a regular Sonos speaker and to work with existing Sonos multi-room audio setups.
Some rumours suggest that this will be a smaller version of the Symfonisk lamp, which would make sense since it’s the coolest item from the previous Ikea x Sonos collaboration. Still, I’d love something that’s even cheaper than the Symfonisk Bookshelf speaker to make the Sonos ecosystem even more accessible to people.
On the other hand, Sonos just released a small Bluetooth speaker called the Roam, so perhaps there could be a cheaper Ikea version of that.
Source: Sonos
Comments