TSN and Bell bring new immersive 5G viewing experience to Toronto

The feature lets fans control how they view different angles of the game on their smartphones

Apr 6, 2021

10:53 AM EDT

TSN and Bell are bringing their new 5G immersive viewing experience to Toronto on April 15th during coverage of the Toronto Maple Leafs game against the Winnipeg Jets.

The new 5G View feature, which is available on iOS and Android on the TSN app, lets fans control how they view different angles of the game on their smartphones. Viewers are able to rewind, re-watch a play and zoom in at any time during a live game.

To access the immersive experience, viewers must be in an area where Bell has launched its 5G network, have a 5G-capable smartphone and also access to TSNâ€™s mobile app.

Viewers can access 5G view on the TSN app if they have TSN/RDS included with their TV subscription. If not, theyâ€™ll need a TSN Direct subscription to access 5G View, which costs $19.99 per month. You can also get a six-month subscription for $99.95 or a day pass for $7.99.

5G View also comes with on-demand highlights and that users can experience the same immersive capabilities as the live interactive view with highlights after the game.

The feature first launched last month for Montreal Canadiens games. TSN notes that 5G View will continue to expand to more sports events, teams and venues over time.

Source: TSN

