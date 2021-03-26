PREVIOUS
1-month PS Now subscription is available for $1 until March 29

The subscription cost increase to $9.99 if you don't cancel after the first month

Mar 26, 2021

7:02 PM EDT

You can get one month of PlayStation Now for $1 until March 29th,

Typically, the first seven days of the streaming/download game service are free, but now if you’re a “non-active” subscriber to PS Now you can get your first month’s membership for $1. If you don’t cancel your membership, the plan will automatically renew for $9.99 per month.

PlayStation Now gives subscribers access to hundreds of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 2 games ready to play on demand. Players can access these games from their PS4, PS5 or Windows PC. You can stream over the internet or pick from the more than 300 PS4 games to download.

For a full list of all the new titles hitting PlayStation Now in March, follow this link.

Source: PlayStation

