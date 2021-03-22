Keanu Reeves to star in ‘BRZRKR’ comic Netflix film and anime adaptations

Keanu Reeves and Boom! Studios are adapting their hit BRZRKRÂ comic into a live-action film and anime series for Netflix.
Co-created and co-written by the Canadian actor, BRZRKR‘s first issue debuted early this month, making Netflix’s acquisition of the screen rights to the property particularly notable.
The comic follows an immortal warrior named Berserker as he fights his way through the ages. The character’s look also resembles Reeves himself.
Reeves will star as Berserker in the live-action film, as well as voice the character in the anime series and produce both projects.
Here’s the synopsis for the projects, per Netflix and Boom!:
â€œ[BRZRKR is a] brutally epic saga about an immortal warriorâ€™s 80,000-year fight through the ages. The man known only as â€œB” is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violenceâ€¦ even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge — working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires â€“ the truth about his endless blood-soaked existenceâ€¦and how to end it.”
The film will directly adapt the comics, while the anime is intended to explore different elements of theÂ BRZRKRÂ universe.
It’s unclear when theseÂ BRZRKRÂ projects will release. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves is finally set to begin filmingÂ John Wick 4Â this spring, following multiple COVID-19 related delays.
Image credit: Lionsgate/Boom! Studios (art by Ron Garney)
