Amazon Canada sale discounts AirPods Pro by $67

Amazon Canada has a great good deal on Apple’s AirPods Pro right now.
The earbuds are on sale for 20 percent, or $67 off. That means you can pick them up for just $262 instead of the regular $329.
The deal actually makes it cheaper to buy the AirPods Pro through Amazon than to buy the regular AirPods with wireless charging case, which cost $269 on Apple’s website. That said, if you did want to buy the regular AirPods with wireless charging case, they’re available for $226 on Amazon too.
Likewise, the regular AirPods with a wired charging case are available on Amazon for $177 (they cost $219 at Apple).
Amazon doesn’t have either of the regular AirPods marked as on sale, but they might as well be.
It seems to be a day for AirPods sales, as Shoppers Drug Mart also has deals on the AirPods and AirPods Pro.
If you’re interested in learning more about the earbuds before buying, you can readÂ MobileSyrup’sÂ reviews of the AirPods Pro here or regular AirPods here.
