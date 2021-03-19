Rogers partnership to invest $300 million, build new cell towers in eastern Ontario

Rogers announced a partnership with the federal and Ontario governments that will see the carrier build more than 300 new cellular towers and upgrade more than 300 existing towers in eastern Ontario.
The total investment will come to $300 million, with $150 million coming from Rogers. The federal and provincial governments will both invest $71 million, and another $10 million will come from the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus and Eastern Ontario Mayors’ Caucus.
In a news release, Rogers said the partnership will bring reliable wireless connectivity to “99% of Eastern Ontario’s residents and businesses.” The release goes on to say the announcement will bring mobile connectivity to “virtually everyone” in the region by 2025 and will eliminate dead zones on rural highways.
Rogers says work on the infrastructure expansion will begin in spring 2021 and will continue through 2025. Further, the carrier says that the project will bring mobile voice calling service to 99 percent of the region’s demand area. 95 percent of the demand area will have access to service enabling standard definition video, typical mobile app use and video calling.
Further, 85 percent of the demand area will have access to high-definition services that allow HD video streaming. Finally, the project is expected to deliver “consistent and reliable voice call coverage” to 11,000km of major roadways, including the 401.
Humorously, Rogers also notes in the release that the expansion will “bring choice to Eastern Ontario.” Earlier this week, Rogers announced plans to acquire Shaw, which would bring Freedom Mobile under Rogers’ control and likely contribute to higher wireless prices and less choice for Canadians. The Rogers-Shaw acquisition is still subject to regulatory approval.
Source: Rogers
