It’s finally happened.
The global chip shortage plaguing the auto and gaming industries is beginning to affect Android phones that use Qualcomm chips.
This puts the company in a tight spot as a chip shortage creeps up on the global market as smartphone makers start to ramp up to release their 2021 devices.
A Reuters’ report says that Qualcomm is having trouble keeping up with chip demand, which is reflected by Samsung’s struggle to get chips, according to two people who spoke with the publication.
It’s hard to tell what exactly is going on as Qualcomm is keeping its shipment information close to its chest, according to the report. The company reportedly told investors on March 10th that the demand is still higher than the supply.
As a result of the shortage, companies are also buying up tons of chips they might not need in case the scarcity continues. If you remember what happened when all of Canada started panic buying toilet paper last March, you can imagine what’s also happening to the chip industry.
So far this year, Qualcomm has been selling its flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset for high-end phones, and it announced the Snapdragon 870 chip, a refresh of last year’s 865 and 865 Plus. There’s also a lower-end Snapdragon 480 andÂ rumours indicate the company is working on a new chip Snapdragon 888 chip that doesn’t feature 5G.
Hopefully, this shortage doesn’t impact many smartphone releases, but so far, the year ahead is looking rough for Android phone manufacturers.
Source: Reuters
