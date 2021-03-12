PREVIOUS|
Here are some Canadian Pi(e) trends shared by Google

Ï€ Day is March 14th

Mar 12, 2021

4:23 PM EST

Pi Day is on the way.

This weekend on March 14th it’s the official day where we celebrate the mathematical constant ‘Ï€’ or ‘pi,’ which is the ratio of the circumference of any circle to the diameter of that circle — but it’s really just another excuse to eat pie.

Google has shared trends about Pi Day such as the uniquely searched pie types by province.

These are searches from February 24th to March 3rd.

  • British Columbia — Grasshopper Pie
    Alberta — Egg Pie
    Yukon — Apple Pie
    Saskatchewan — Saskatoon Berry Pie
    Manitoba — Billy Miner Pie
    Ontario — Steak Pie
    Northwest Territories — Apple Pie
    Nunavut — Strawberry Apple Pie
    QuÃ©bec — Mini Egg Cookie Pie
    New Brunswick — Butterscotch Pie
    Newfoundland and Labrador — Apple Pie
    Prince Edward Island — Raspberry Cream Cheese Pie
    Nova Scotia — Sweet Potato Pie

And over the past 12 months, here are the top cities searching for pie.

  • Maple Ridge
    Nanaimo
    Chilliwack
    Barrie
    Sudbury
    Victoria
    Kitchener
    St. Catharines
    Guelph
    Regina

