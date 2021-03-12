Here are some Canadian Pi(e) trends shared by Google

Pi Day is on the way.
This weekend on March 14th it’s the official day where we celebrate the mathematical constant ‘Ï€’ or ‘pi,’ which is the ratio of the circumference of any circle to the diameter of that circle — but it’s really just another excuse to eat pie.
Google has shared trends about Pi Day such as the uniquely searched pie types by province.
These are searches from February 24th to March 3rd.
- British Columbia — Grasshopper Pie
Alberta — Egg Pie
Yukon — Apple Pie
Saskatchewan — Saskatoon Berry Pie
Manitoba — Billy Miner Pie
Ontario — Steak Pie
Northwest Territories — Apple Pie
Nunavut — Strawberry Apple Pie
QuÃ©bec — Mini Egg Cookie Pie
New Brunswick — Butterscotch Pie
Newfoundland and Labrador — Apple Pie
Prince Edward Island — Raspberry Cream Cheese Pie
Nova Scotia — Sweet Potato Pie
And over the past 12 months, here are the top cities searching for pie.
- Maple Ridge
Nanaimo
Chilliwack
Barrie
Sudbury
Victoria
Kitchener
St. Catharines
Guelph
Regina
