Best Buy’s router sale offers $80 off Google’s Nest Wifi

Netgear's Nighthawk X6 and Linksys' Velop WI-Fi 6 Home Mesh router are also on sale.

Mar 9, 2021

5:18 PM EST

While a lot of people might not realize it, a router with great performance is the backbone to a solid and reliable gaming, work from home or smart home setup.

Similar to its SD card and smart home sale, Best Buy is also offering several deals this week on high-performance routers.

Some of the notable offers include Google’s Nest Wifi router 3-pack costing $379 ($100 off), Netgear’s Nighthawk X6 AC2200 down to $150 ($50 off) and Linksys Velip Wi-Fi 6 mesh system priced at $399 (save 100).

Below are all of Best Buy’s deals on networking equipment:

Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with 2 Points — 3 Pack for $379 (save $80)

Netgar Orbi 8-Stream Tri-Band AX4200 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 2 pack for $499 (save $100)

ASUS ROG Gaming Wireless AX11000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router $499 (save $30)

Netgear Nighthawk X6 AC2200 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 5 Mesh Extender for $149 (save $50)

D-Link AC1750 Mesh Dual-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender for $89 (save $20)

Netgear Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $279 (save $70)

Neatgear Orbi AC3000 Mesh Whole-Home Wi-Fi 5 System (RBK50-100CNS) for $399 (save $100)

Netgear PowerLine AV2 1200Mbps Adapter Kit with Filtered Power Socket Pass-Through for $89 (save $10)

ASUS Wireless AC1900 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 Router for $99 (save $50)

Linksys Velop Wi-Fi 6 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Node for $399 (save $100)

TP-Link Wireless AC1750 Wi-Fi 5 Range Extender for $69 (save $20)

D-Link Wireless AX4800 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router for $249 (save $40)

