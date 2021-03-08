Best Buy smart home sale includes Facebook Portal, Arlo security camera, Nest Thermostat and more

If you’re looking to add a little intelligence to your home for the first time or expand a current smart home setup, Best Buy’s latest sales might have the device you’re looking for.
The offers include devices like Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Cameras, Facebook’s surprisingly capable Portal smart display, Google’s 3rd Generation Nest Smart Learning Thermostat and more.
Below are all of Best Buy’s best offers:
Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera 3 Pack for $299 ($170 off)
Facebook Portal 10-inch (2nd Gen) Smart Video Calling with Alexa for $169 (save $80)
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) for $237 (save $92)
Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation for $299 (save $30)
Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs $129 (save $30)
Facebook Portal TV Smart Video Calling with Alexa for $169 (save $30)
TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Light Switch for $59 (save $10)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
