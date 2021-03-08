PREVIOUS|
Deals

Best Buy smart home sale includes Facebook Portal, Arlo security camera, Nest Thermostat and more

This sale might help make building your smart home a little cheaper

Mar 8, 2021

7:40 PM EST

0 comments

If you’re looking to add a little intelligence to your home for the first time or expand a current smart home setup, Best Buy’s latest sales might have the device you’re looking for.

The offers include devices like Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Cameras, Facebook’s surprisingly capable Portal smart display, Google’s 3rd Generation Nest Smart Learning Thermostat and more.

Below are all of Best Buy’s best offers:

Arlo Essential Spotlight Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Security Camera 3 Pack for $299 ($170 off)

Facebook Portal 10-inch (2nd Gen) Smart Video Calling with Alexa for $169 (save $80)

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) for $237 (save $92)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation for $299 (save $30)

Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs $129 (save $30)

Facebook Portal TV Smart Video Calling with Alexa for $169 (save $30)

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Light Switch for $59 (save $10)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Related Articles

News

Apr 23, 2019

12:31 PM EDT

Arlo smart video doorbell leaks, release may be imminent

Deals

Mar 3, 2021

8:08 PM EST

Staples ‘Clearance Event’ offers an extra 25 percent discount on already reduced items

News

Jan 18, 2021

9:17 AM EST

Nest thermostats rolling out ‘Winter Seasonal Savings’ program

News

Apr 30, 2019

2:10 PM EDT

Facebook’s Portal smart displays are coming to Canada in June

Comments