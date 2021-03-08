Best Buy offers deals on SD cards, SSDs, hard drives and NVMe storage

If you’re looking for a new SD card, a sizeable SSD or maybe even NVMe storage for your latest custom PC build, Best Buy has you covered.
Below are all of the offers included in Best Buy’s latest sale:
WD Easystore 14TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $279 (save $120)
Seagate One Touch 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $79 (save $5)
SanDisk Ultra PLUS V10 128GB 130MB/s microSD Memory Card for $39 (save $70)
Seagate Expansion 5TB Portable External Hard Drive for $139 (save $5)
WD Elements 6TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $129 (save $30)
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SATA Internal Solid State Drive for $149
WD My Passport 2TB USB Portable External Hard Drive for $79 (save $70)
SanDisk Extreme Plus 256GB 170MB/s microSD Memory Card for $79 (save $70)
Samsung T5 1TB USB External Solid State Drive for $159 (save $20)
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB M.2 NVMe Internal Solid State Drive for $99 (save $20)
Lexar Media 64GB 95MB/s microSDXC Class 10 Memory Card for $17.99 (save $2)
Lexar JumpDrive S60 32GB USB Flash Drive for $9.99 (save $3)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
