Best Buy offers deals on SD cards, SSDs, hard drives and NVMe storage

The sale includes discounts on Samsung's 970 EVO Plus 500GB NVMe, WD's Easystore 14TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive, Lexar's 64GB microSDXC card and more

Mar 8, 2021

6:44 PM EST

If you’re looking for a new SD card, a sizeable SSD or maybe even NVMe storage for your latest custom PC build, Best Buy has you covered.

Below are all of the offers included in Best Buy’s latest sale:

WD Easystore 14TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $279 (save $120)

Seagate One Touch 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $79 (save $5)

SanDisk Ultra PLUS V10 128GB 130MB/s microSD Memory Card for $39 (save $70)

Seagate Expansion 5TB Portable External Hard Drive for $139 (save $5)

WD Elements 6TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $129 (save $30)

Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SATA Internal Solid State Drive for $149

WD My Passport 2TB USB Portable External Hard Drive for $79 (save $70)

SanDisk Extreme Plus 256GB 170MB/s microSD Memory Card for $79 (save $70)

Samsung T5 1TB USB External Solid State Drive for $159 (save $20)

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB M.2 NVMe Internal Solid State Drive for $99 (save $20)

Lexar Media 64GB 95MB/s microSDXC Class 10 Memory Card for $17.99 (save $2)

Lexar JumpDrive S60 32GB USB Flash Drive for $9.99 (save $3)

