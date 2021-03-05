Xbox Series X and S now in stock at EB Games with All Access

If you’re still trying to get your hands on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X or S, now might be your chance.
EB Games Canada has once again restocked its financing option for its new consoles, which get you a Series X for $39.99 CAD per month for 24 months and a Series S for $29.99 for 24 months.
Both financing plans also include Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving you access to all first-party Microsoft games, a selection of third-party titles, Electronic Arts games through EA Access, Xbox Game Streaming (formerly xCloud) on mobile and Xbox Live Gold.
The Xbox Series X regularly costs $499 and the Series S costs $379. This means that with All Access, you’re roughly doubling the cost of the console to $959 for the Series X and to $696 for the Series S. The financing plans are supplied by RBC’s PayPlan and don’t require an upfront cost.
This story will be updated when both consoles are out of stock.
It’s important to note that EB Games’ website displayed some customers’ personal information earlier this year during an online PS5 restock. Since then, the company has not responded to multiple requests for comment, so keep this issue in mind when considering ordering from them.
Comments