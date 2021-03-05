PREVIOUS|
Deals

Xbox Series X and S now in stock at EB Games with All Access

If you don't mind paying a little more for either console, financing is a viable option

Mar 5, 2021

11:30 AM EST

0 comments

Xbox Series X

If you’re still trying to get your hands on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X or S, now might be your chance.

EB Games Canada has once again restocked its financing option for its new consoles, which get you a Series X for $39.99 CAD per month for 24 months and a Series S for $29.99 for 24 months.

Both financing plans also include Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving you access to all first-party Microsoft games, a selection of third-party titles, Electronic Arts games through EA Access, Xbox Game Streaming (formerly xCloud) on mobile and Xbox Live Gold.

The Xbox Series X regularly costs $499 and the Series S costs $379. This means that with All Access, you’re roughly doubling the cost of the console to $959 for the Series X and to $696 for the Series S. The financing plans are supplied by RBC’s PayPlan and don’t require an upfront cost.

This story will be updated when both consoles are out of stock.

It’s important to note that EB Games’ website displayed some customers’ personal information earlier this year during an online PS5 restock. Since then, the company has not responded to multiple requests for comment, so keep this issue in mind when considering ordering from them.

Related Articles

Deals

Mar 5, 2021

11:27 AM EST

SteelSeries Arctis 9X Xbox wireless headset on sale at Amazon Canada

News

Mar 3, 2021

2:28 PM EST

Amazon reveals new Xbox Alexa app, works with Ring doorbells

Resources

Mar 3, 2021

10:52 AM EST

Whatâ€™s new on Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC and Android in early March 2021

News

Jan 18, 2021

6:27 PM EST

EB Games will have more Xbox Series X/S on January 21 via All Access [Out of stock]

Comments