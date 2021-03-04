PREVIOUS|
Sonos Roam portable speaker coming next month

It's expected to ship on April 20

The new Sonos device that’s set to come out next month is a portable speaker called the Sonos Roam.

Most of this news comes from The Verge, but aÂ recent FCC filing also helps back up the speaker’s existence.

Sonos is expected to ship the Roam on April 20 with aÂ  price of $169 USD, which converts to an unofficial price of about $213 CAD.

As you can see below, the Sonos Roam (left) is much smaller than the Sonos Move (right). To be more specific, the Roam measures in at 6.5 x 2.5 x 2.5 inches and weighs about one pound. The Move, however, measures 9.44 x 6.29 x 4.96 inches and weighs just over six pounds.

Sonos Roam and Move

The battery life will be about 10 hours at full charge, and the speaker will come with a USB charging cable. Much like the Move, the Roam will also be compatible with both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Given its size and shape, the Roam will be much easier to use on the go.

It’s expected Sonos will reveal a new product at a virtual event on March 9, so it remains to be seen whether or not the Sonos Roam is the only new piece of technology that will be announced.

