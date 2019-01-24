Sonos to release its own high-end headphones: report

Bloomberg is reporting that high-end audio company Sonos has plans to expand its product offerings to include headphones.
The headphones feature an over-ear wireless design, reports Bloomberg, but they likely won’t be on sale until next year.
When Sonos’ headphones hit the market they’ll be priced at around $300 USD (roughly, $400 CAD), according to Bloomberg’s sources. For comparison, Bose’s QuietComfort II headphones cost $449 CAD.
The sources also mention that the headphones will incorporate Sonos’ speaker tech. The company is concentrating on audio quality and digital assistant integration.
The headphones could be a good move for Sonos since the company currently only sells products that are more or less stationary. By offering headphones, it gives Sono a product that its customers can take on the go.
In a recent letter to its shareholders, Sonos stated that half of music listening happens outside of people’s homes. With this in mind, it makes sense for Sonos to tackle this part of the market, reports Bloomberg.
What will be interesting is to how Sonos markets these headphones once they launch. The company typically relies on two killer features: audio quality and its connected multi-room audio technology.
There’s an expectation that the headphones will compete with other top-tier manufacturers like Bose and Sony regarding sound quality, but if Sonos has any connected audio tricks up its sleeve, they could end up being a real game changer for the audio industry.
As more companies like Microsoft and possibly even Apple get in on the smart headphone trend, this move could be an effort by Sonos to compete in this growing market.
