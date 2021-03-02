Huawei CFO’s defence team argues record of case ‘unreliable’

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s defence team is arguing the record of the case that the prosecutors have provided is “manifestly unreliable.”
The Huawei executive is accused of lying to HSBC about Huawei’s relationship with Skycom, putting the bank at risk of U.S. sanctions breaches.
Meng’s lawyer argued that she could not have deceived HSBC executives because the bank was aware that Huawei still controlled Skycom.
The defence team argued that the claims that Meng was deceptive about Skycom or that she was trying to hide something about the relationship were “misleading and unreliable.” The prosecution argued that these arguments should be made at trial and not at the hearing.
It’s been more than two years since Vancouver authorities arrested Meng in December 2018 at the request of the United States for violating sanctions in Iran. Huawei Canada has repeatedly stated that it trusts Canada’s judicial system, and that it believes the system will prove Meng’s innocence.
Meng’s case is expected to conclude in May of this year.
Source: CBC News
Comments