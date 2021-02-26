Koodo reportedly offering some customers a $35/5GB add-a-line deal

Koodo reportedly offered some customers a $35/5GB plan if they added another line to their accounts.
According to a RedFlagDeals (RFD) post from user ‘xoy74,’ Koodo called them and offered a $35 per month plan with 5GB of data, unlimited Canada-wide calling, and unlimited texting. Further, xoy74 noted that they think the salesperson said the plan was $45 per month, and the deal included a $10 discount for 24 months.
xoy74 said they didn’t take the plan since it didn’t work for their situation but shared the details hoping another Koodo customer looking to add-a-line could get the deal.
As with any offer like this, your mileage may vary. If you’re lucky enough to get a call from Koodo with the deal, that’s great. Anyone trying to call in might have a more challenging time with it.
It’s also worth noting that Koodo recently changed up its plans. Interestingly, the RFD post mentions that the deal might be $10 off a $45 plan, but Koodo’s current $45 BYOD plan has a promotion attached to it, making it a 6GB plan. Further, that plan has province-wide calling — Canada-wide calling costs an extra $5 per month for a $50 plan. Ultimately, if the add-a-line offer is a $10 discount off an in-market plan, it’s not clear which plan Koodo is using.
You can learn more about Koodo’s promotions here. Further, Virgin Mobile and Fido are also offering data deals.
Source: RFD
Comments