Google Pay has added new Canadian financial institutions to its platform

Google Pay has expanded its list of financial partners.
The payment platform’s list of partners now includes 84 new financial institutions from 24 countries. Most of the institutions that have now joined the list are from Canada.
Below is a complete list of all the new additions:
Canada
- Access Credit Union
Advance Savings Credit Union Limited
Affinity Credit Union
Assiniboine Credit Union
Beaubear Credit Union
Blackville Credit Union
Caisse populaire de Clare limitÃ©e
Cambrian Credit Union
Cape Breton Credit Union
Chinook Financial/CF CU
Coastal Financial Credit Union Ltd
Community Credit Union of Cumberland & Colchester
Conexus Credit Union
Consolidated Credit Union
Cornerstone Credit Union Financial Group Limited
Credit Union Atlantic
Dodsland Credit Union
Eagle River Credit Union
East Coast Credit Union
EasternEdge Credit Union Limited
Envision Financial/FW CU
Evangeline-Central Credit Union
First Calgary Financial/CF CU
Foam Lake Credit Union
Innovation Credit Union
Interior Savings Credit Union
Island Savings/FW CU
Kingston Community Credit Union Limited
Leading Edge Credit Union
Libro Credit Union
Luseland Credit Union
Macklin Credit Union
Mainstreet Credit Union
Malpeque Bay Credit Union
Morell Credit Union
Mountain View Financial/CF CU
New Brunswick Teachers’ Association Credit Union
Newfoundland And Labrador Credit Union
PenFinancial Credit Union
Prospera Credit Union
Provincial Credit Union
Radius Credit Union
Souris Credit Union
St. Joseph’s Credit Union
Steinbach Credit Union
Sunova Credit Union Limited
Sydney Credit Union Limited
Synergy Credit Union LtdU.S. Bank N.A.
Tignish Credit Union
U.S. Bank N.A.
Unity Credit Union Limited
Valley Credit Union Limited (NA-CA)
Valley First & Enderby District/FW CU
VantageOne Credit Union (NA-CA)
Venture Credit Union
Westminster Credit Union
Weyburn Credit Union
Banks that have joined the list in other countries include Razer Inc. in Singapore, Up Hellas S.A in Greece, Landesbank Berlin in Germany, Bank of Queensland Limited in Australia, Banco BPM in Italy and many more.
You can check out the complete on the Google Pay support page.
Source: Google Via: Android Police
