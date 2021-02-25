PREVIOUS|
Google Pay has added new Canadian financial institutions to its platform

56 Canadian financial institutions have joined the service

Feb 25, 2021

10:46 AM EST

Google Pay interface

Google Pay has expanded its list of financial partners.

The payment platform’s list of partners now includes 84 new financial institutions from 24 countries. Most of the institutions that have now joined the list are from Canada.

Below is a complete list of all the new additions:

Canada

  • Access Credit Union
    Advance Savings Credit Union Limited
    Affinity Credit Union
    Assiniboine Credit Union
    Beaubear Credit Union
    Blackville Credit Union
    Caisse populaire de Clare limitÃ©e
    Cambrian Credit Union
    Cape Breton Credit Union
    Chinook Financial/CF CU
    Coastal Financial Credit Union Ltd
    Community Credit Union of Cumberland & Colchester
    Conexus Credit Union
    Consolidated Credit Union
    Cornerstone Credit Union Financial Group Limited
    Credit Union Atlantic
    Dodsland Credit Union
    Eagle River Credit Union
    East Coast Credit Union
    EasternEdge Credit Union Limited
    Envision Financial/FW CU
    Evangeline-Central Credit Union
    First Calgary Financial/CF CU
    Foam Lake Credit Union
    Innovation Credit Union
    Interior Savings Credit Union
    Island Savings/FW CU
    Kingston Community Credit Union Limited
    Leading Edge Credit Union
    Libro Credit Union
    Luseland Credit Union
    Macklin Credit Union
    Mainstreet Credit Union
    Malpeque Bay Credit Union
    Morell Credit Union
    Mountain View Financial/CF CU
    New Brunswick Teachers’ Association Credit Union
    Newfoundland And Labrador Credit Union
    PenFinancial Credit Union
    Prospera Credit Union
    Provincial Credit Union
    Radius Credit Union
    Souris Credit Union
    St. Joseph’s Credit Union
    Steinbach Credit Union
    Sunova Credit Union Limited
    Sydney Credit Union Limited
    Synergy Credit Union LtdU.S. Bank N.A.
    Tignish Credit Union
    U.S. Bank N.A.
    Unity Credit Union Limited
    Valley Credit Union Limited (NA-CA)
    Valley First & Enderby District/FW CU
    VantageOne Credit Union (NA-CA)
    Venture Credit Union
    Westminster Credit Union
    Weyburn Credit Union

Banks that have joined the list in other countries include Razer Inc. in Singapore, Up Hellas S.A in Greece, Landesbank Berlin in Germany, Bank of Queensland Limited in Australia, Banco BPM in Italy and many more.

You can check out the complete on the Google Pay support page.

Source: Google Via: Android Police

