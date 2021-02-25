Here’s what’s leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in Canada in March

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video in March 2021.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender andÂ Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls, have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later.
If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Netflix and Prime Video, check out our respective ‘what’s coming’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in March:
Amazon Prime Video
- At Eternity’s Gate (March 1st)
- Carol (March 1st)
- Chicago Med (March 1st)
- Pitch Perfect
- Pitch Perfect 2
- Vice (March 5th)
- Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (March 15th)
- Love Actually (March 15th)
- Magnum P.I. (2018) (March 19th)
- American Renegades (March 21st)
- Law & Order: Criminal Intent (March 22nd)
Gods Of Egypt (March 30th)
- Amazon Riders (March 31st)
Netflix
- Jaws (March 1st)
Jaws 2 (March 1st)
Jaws 3 (March 1st)
Jaws: The Revenge (March 1st)
The Bourne Identity (March 1st)
- The Bourne Legacy (March 1st)
The Bourne Supremacy (March 1st)
The Bourne Ultimatum (March 1st)
- Rectify: Seasons 1-4 (March 3rd)
- A Star Is Born (March 7th)
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (March 30th)
Madagascar (March 30th)
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (March 30th)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (March 30th)
Spy Kids (March 30th)
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (March 30th)
Spy Kids 3: Game Over (March 30th)
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (March 30th)
- Peppa Pig: Seasons 1-5 (March 31st)
Crave
- A Man Apart (March 1st)
- Ladies Black (March 5th)
- Giant Little Ones (March 6th)
- The Wedding Guest (March 6th)
- The Royals: seasons 1-4 (March 10th)
- The Hummingbird Project (March 12th)
The Curse of La LLorona (March 13th)
- The Sisterhood (March 15th)
- After the Ball (March 15th)
- The Pee Wee Herman Show on Broadway (March 18th)
- PokÃ©mon Detective Pikachu (March 22nd)
- Doctor Who: Farewell to Peter Capaldi (March 24th)
Every Brilliant Thing (March 25th)
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (March 26th)
- The Circus: seasons 5-6 (March 30th)
- Jerry Maguire (March 31st)
Alita: Battle Angel (March 31st)
Tolkien (March 31st)
- Rio (March 31st)
- Rio 2 (March 31st)
- A Colony (March 31st)
Brace for Impact (March 31st)
- Astronaut (March 31st)
- Firecrackers (March 31st)
- Weeds: seasons 1-8 (March 31st)
- Away From Her (March 31st)
- Beeba Boys (March 31st)
- Beyond the Black Rainbow (March 31st)
- Irrational Man (March 31st)
- Picture Day (March 31st)
- Red Dog (March 31st)
- The Other Half (March 31st)
- Unless (March 31st)
- The Best Man Holiday (March 31st)
- The Best Man (’99) (March 31st)
- My Life as a Zucchini (March 31st)
- Deadly Influencer (March 31st)
Sorry For Your Loss (March 31st)
- 50 To 1 (March 31st)
- The Green Hornet (March 31st)
- The Interview (March 31st)
- The Pursuit of Happyness (March 31st)
- The Skeleton Twins (March 31st)
- Ocean’s Thirteen (March 31st)
- Always At the Carlyle (March 31st)
- Asher (March 31st)
- Don’t Talk To Irene (March 31st)
- Equals (March 31st)
- The King (March 31st)
- Richard Pryor: Here and Now (March 31st)
- Sollers Point (March 31st)
- Weirdsville (March 31st)
- Wet Bum (March 31st)
- For Nonna Anna (March 31st)
