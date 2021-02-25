Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in March 2021

PREVIOUS
CBC has revealed the movies and shows that are hitting its Gem video streaming service in March.

See below for the full list:

March 4th

  • For Heaven’s Sake [exclusive Canadian premiere]

March 5th

  • Against the Tides [exclusive Canadian premiere]
  • American Woman
  • Blackstone (Season 1)
  • Citizen Jane: Battle for the City
  • Grand Designs (Season 17) [exclusive Canadian premiere]
  • Indian Horse
  • Ladhood
  • Love, Gilda [exclusive Canadian premiere]
  • NÃŽPAHISTAMÃ‚SOWIN: We Will Stand Up
  • Normal People
  • Noughts & Crosses
  • Room
  • The Skin We’re In

Note: Against the Tides, Citizen Jane and Love, GildaÂ are all part of CBC Gem’s International Women’s Day Collection that’s launching on March 5th. Meanwhile,Â American Woman, Indian Horse, Normal People, Room andÂ The Skin We’re InÂ are all part of CBC Gem’s Book Lovers Collection, which is also releasing on March 5th.

March 12th

  • Bad Banks [exclusive Canadian premiere]
  • Broad Appeal (Season 2)
  • Grand Designs New Zealand (Season 3) [exclusive Canadian premiere]
  • Room For Rent
  • They Call Me Dr. Miami

March 19th

  • Big News [one-hour CBC News Original for CBC Gem]
  • The Communist’s Daughter
  • The Detectorists (Season 3)
  • Escape to the Country (Season 24) [exclusive Canadian premiere]
  • Happy Valley (Season 1)
  • In Love With a Problem
  • Mary Goes Round
  • Stories From the Land
  • Why We Fight

March 22nd

  • Victoria (Season 1)

March 26th

  • Bomb Girls (Season 1)
  • Call the Midwife (Season 4)
  • Cool Daddy
  • Escape to the Chateau DIY (Season 3) [exclusive Canadian premiere]
  • Hale County This Morning, This Evening [exclusive Canadian premiere]
  • The Slowest Show
  • Outremont and the Hasidim [exclusive Canadian premiere]
  • Something Undone

March 29th

  • Miss Scarlet and the Duke (Season 1) [Canadian streaming and network premiere]

CBC Gem is free with ads, or $4.99/month for ad-free viewing. The service is available on iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.

